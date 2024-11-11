Dollar Rises to Yearly High as Trump’s White House Win Keeps Powering Gains

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar rose Monday, touching the highest level in a year, as it added to advances from last week fueled by Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential race.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.7% to the highest level since last November, with traders wagering that Trump’s trade policies will boost the greenback and weigh on major currencies, including the euro. The yen was the worst performer among the developed-world peers Monday.

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a standard quarter point last week, following a half-point move in September, and avoided clear guidance on the timing and speed of additional reductions. The combination helped support the US currency.

The greenback is coming off of six straight weekly gains, as data points to solid US economic growth. Meanwhile, weaker economic expansion elsewhere in the world have pushed central banks to lower borrowing costs to aid flailing growth, weighing on local currencies.

There are several factors supporting the dollar now and it will be a stronger dollar “for the foreseeable future,” according to Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi, US.

“The market is finally beginning to take the risks of tariffs and its significance to the global and domestic growth and inflation outlook more seriously,” he said. “We have a perfect storm for a stronger dollar.”

Hedge funds, asset managers and other speculators held some $17.6 billion in bullish dollar positions in the week ended Nov. 5 — before the election results were known, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show Friday. They flipped from a negative outlook mid-October in the lead-up to the election.

