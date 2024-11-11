Drax Delays New UK Gas-Fired Power Plants Amid Grid Congestion

A sign bearing the Drax Group Plc logo in a reception area at the Cruachan Hydroelectric Power Station in Dalmally, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The Selby, Britain-based company wants to double the capacity of its existing station in a dynamite-blasted cavern at Ben Cruachan, a mountain overlooking a 300-foot-deep lake. Photographer: Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Drax Group Plc pushed back the start of three new gas-fired power stations to next year because of delays in getting the units connected to the grid.

As demonstrated during last week’s power squeeze in Europe, gas-fired plants that can start up quickly are still very much needed even though the region is pursuing aggressive targets to decarbonize by using more renewables.

The three plants with a total capacity of about 1 gigawatt are located in South Wales, Suffolk and Bedfordshire. Drax had previously stated that the facilities would start this quarter. All three will now be commissioned in 2025, a spokesman said by email.

The three projects were awarded capacity subsidies - government grants to be available for backup power generation - for the 2024-2025 period. They made up about 2% of the power mix awarded by the government in a 2021 auction.

