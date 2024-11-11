Elliott Partner Bhanji Leaving Firm After More Than a Decade

Skyscrapers in the Square Mile financial district of the City of London, UK, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. . Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nabeel Bhanji, a London-based partner at Elliott Investment Management who worked on some of the activist investment firm’s most high-profile campaigns, is leaving after more than a decade.

Elliott is transitioning Bhanji’s managerial and investment responsibilities to other members of the team, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. It couldn’t be immediately learnt what Bhanji’s next move is.

Gordon Singer, head of Elliott’s London office and son of the firm’s billionaire founder Paul Singer, will oversee Bhanji’s trades with other team members, people familiar with the matter said. Aaron Tai, who joined Elliott last year, will assist him on trades in Japan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Meanwhile, Elliott is promoting senior portfolio manager Samantha Algaze to become its first female partner, according to the memo. Algaze, who joined Elliott in 2013, was part of its Caesars Entertainment Inc. trades as well as trades related to a former McAfee cybersecurity unit, known as Magenta Buyer. She will continue to have a leadership role in Elliott’s credit investment team going forward.

Elliott is also appointing partners John Pike and Pat Frayne to the firm’s management committee, it said in the memo. Pike was involved in the campaign at Southwest Airlines Co., which resulted in the carrier adding six new board members. He’s also part of investments in NRG Energy Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Suncor Energy Inc. and Hess Corp.

Bhanji, who joined the firm in 2012, was appointed as a partner earlier this year and has been helping build up its presence in Europe and Japan. He was involved in Elliott’s $1 billion investment in Anglo American Plc, which was targeted by mining giant BHP Group earlier this year.

Bhanji was also involved in the firm’s investments in nicotine pouch maker Swedish Match AB as well as German startup incubator Rocket Internet SE. He was a director of Toshiba Corp. before it was taken private.

A spokesperson for Elliott confirmed the contents of the memo.

Elliott is one of the world’s busiest activist investors. It has targeted companies including Phillips 66, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Constellation Brands Inc. and Salesforce Inc. The firm has also waded into private equity-style investing, making a splash with deals such as the 2022 leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc.

