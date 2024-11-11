Northvolt Pays November Tax Bill; Bridge Funding Talks Ongoing

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Northvolt AB met its latest financial deadline, paying a tax bill that fell due on Monday as the battery maker works to pull together a bridge financing package.

“We can confirm that the routine tax payents have been done, while we continue our constructive dialogue on financing with our stakeholders,” Northvolt said in a statement texted by a spokesperson.

Bloomberg News has previously reported that Northvolt was closing in on about $300 million in funding that includes debt and equity. Northvolt spends about $100 million a month on operational costs, according to local media.

The cash-strapped electric-vehicle supplier is also working to raise more than 10 billion kronor ($920 million) in longer-term funding, Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlsson told reporters last week.

The company has had to lay off workers in recent months as cash dwindled. It has been slow to ramp up cell production at its main plant near the Arctic Circle in Sweden, and costs from its expansion had piled up. To alleviate the cash crunch, Northvolt has scaled back its operations, halted expansion plans and narrowed its focus to increasing output.

