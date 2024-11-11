Norway to Boost Efforts to Fight Antisemitism, Targeting Youth

(Bloomberg) -- Norway unveiled plans to boost spending to combat antisemitism against the backdrop of rising terrorism threats linked to Jewish and Israeli targets.

The government’s updated measures to protect the 1,500-minority of Jews in the 5.6-million country reflect a situation that is “more serious than in a long time,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a speech in Oslo on Monday.

The efforts will include more funding for Jewish and Human Rights centers, educating the police on hate crimes and sending Norwegian youth on study trips to concentration camps from World War II.

Last month, Norway’s security service raised the terror threat to high from medium — following similar increases in neighboring Sweden and Denmark since last year — citing the war in the Middle East and increasing threats against Jewish and Israeli targets. The country is among the minority in Europe that has formally recognized a Palestinian state.

In April, a Jewish grave site in Trondheim, the fourth largest city, was vandalized, with stars of David ripped up from the ground and broken.

A plan to fight hate speech against Muslims is due to be published in December, while measures to prevent discrimination against the indigenous Sami people are due next year, Store added.

“A society that would begin to tolerate incitement against Jews will at the same time tolerate hate speech against Muslims, against queer and other vulnerable groups, and that is a society that is not good for anyone,” Store said. “So antisemitism is a bit like the canary in the coal mine when it’s there and potent.”

