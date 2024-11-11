Norway’s Core Inflation Rate Records a Year of Steady Decline

General images of Oslo reflecting that the governmental wealth fund has reached 1 trillion. Retail stores in downtown Oslo. Photo: Kyrre Lien / Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s underlying inflation slowed for the 12th consecutive month in October, in line with analyst expectations, adding to signs that the restrictive policy of the country’s central bank is bearing fruit.

The rate of core consumer-price growth, which excludes volatile items such as energy, declined to 2.7% in October, the lowest level since April 2022, the statistics office said on Monday, citing a broad-based slowdown in inflation.

The outcome matched the 2.7% median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while Norges Bank had projected a level of 2.9%.

Norway’s core price growth has undershot policymakers’ expectations since last November, yet they still see inflation remaining higher than Norges Bank’s 2% target through 2027. That projection, largely reflecting their concerns about the weaker-than-expected krone and high wage growth, has backed the Norwegian rate-setters’ cautious stance on policy easing.

The headline inflation rate also slowed from a four-month high the previous month, to 2.6%, versus the 2.4% median expectation of analysts and matching the forecast by Norges Bank.

In neighboring Denmark, consumer prices rose 1.6% in October from a year earlier, a small rise from the previous month due to an increase in electricity prices, Statistics Denmark said on Monday.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Sanne Wass.

