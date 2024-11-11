Shopify, Slack Founders Join Thiel’s Valar in Backing Fintech Neo Financial

Server room at the Yotta Data Services Pvt. data center in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024. Yotta Data Services is buying thousands of Nvidia chips to offer AI capabilities in India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The founders of Shopify Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. joined Peter Thiel’s venture firm in a fundraising round for a financial technology company that offers credit cards, mortgages and savings accounts to Canadians.

Neo Financial Technologies Inc. is raising C$360 million ($259 million) in a series D fundraising, with Shopify Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lütke, Slack founder Stewart Butterfield, Canada’s Thomson family and Thiel-backed Valar Ventures all contributing.

The financing is comprised of C$110 million of equity and C$250 million of debt, the company said in a statement that didn’t provide a valuation.

Calgary-based Neo had revenue of C$75 million to C$100 million last year, according to The Globe and Mail newspaper.

“We need a culture of going for gold in Canada and this is precisely what the team at Neo Financial has,” Lütke said in the statement.

