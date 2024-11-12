Home Depot Raises Outlook as Bad Weather Boosts DIY Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. lifted its forecast of a key sales metric for the year after adverse weather propped up demand for home-improvement materials in the latest quarter.

The company said comparable sales declined 1.3% for the quarter through October, better than what Wall Street analysts were expecting. The company’s adjusted earnings were also higher than estimates.

Home Depot said Tuesday that it saw a pickup in demand for seasonal items and supplies for certain outdoor projects, some of which was related to hurricanes that have struck the US in recent months. The Atlanta-based retailer said it now expects comparable sales to drop 2.5% for the full year, versus the previous guidance of a 3% to 4% decline.

The company cautioned about continued macroeconomic uncertainty that has weighed on the home improvement market. Many US consumers have postponed buying homes or pursuing larger projects that need financing, waiting for interest rates to drop. The Atlanta-based retailer operates more than 2,300 stores

Home Depot’s stock is up nearly 20% year-to-date, suggesting investors are betting on the retailer’s long-term potential.

Home Depot executives previously said they anticipate more activity when mortgage rates drop toward 6%. The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates, but mortgage rates have so far remained high.

US retailers currently face an array of challenges: Consumers remain stretched after years of rising prices and have pulled back spending, squeezing some companies’ sales. Additionally, this year’s crucial holiday season is shorter, with five fewer shopping days than last year.

President-elect Donald Trump has also said he would impose a 60% tariff on goods imported from China and as much as 20% on items from other countries. That has prompted some companies to change production plans and warn of possible price hikes.

The company is the first of the major US big-box retailers to report quarterly results, with data from Lowe’s Cos., Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. scheduled to follow in the coming weeks.

