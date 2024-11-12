Hungarian Inflation Accelerates Less Than Expected in October

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian inflation quickened less than expected in October, though a weak currency is set to limit the central bank’s room to cut interest rates further.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3.2% after slowing to policymakers’ 3% target in September, the Budapest-based statistics office said in a statement on Tuesday. That was less than the 3.5% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Month-on-month, prices rose 0.1%.

While a steady acceleration in price-growth was in line with central bank projections, a potentially slower pace may raise hopes that inflation won’t rebound by as much as policymakers have forecast. The National Bank of Hungary’s latest projection expected inflation to breach 4% by year-end as the base effects of last year’s price spike fade.

Inflation aside, the forint is the more immediate concern of rate-setters. The weak exchange rate already forced policymakers to abandon monetary-easing plans, even with the economy mired in a recession.

The currency has plunged 3% against the euro since the start of October, the second-worst performance among 23 emerging-market currencies after the Chilean peso. It was down almost 0.9% on Monday on another volatile trading day to more than 410 per euro, close to a two-year low.

The weak currency - which policymakers have said has a bigger negative impact on inflation than in the past - already prompted central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag last month to flag a “sustained pause” in rate cuts. The 6.5% benchmark is tied with Romania for the highest interest key rate in the European Union.

The central bank targets 3% inflation in the medium term, and has a 1 percentage point tolerance band around it.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.