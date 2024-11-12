McDonald’s Taps Busy Swiss Franc Market in First Deal Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is selling its first Swiss franc-denominated bond since 2016 in a deal that will test investor demand in the wake of an E. coli outbreak and disappointing third-quarter results.

The fast-food chain is selling bonds due in four and eight years, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The company’s last bond sold in the currency matured last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The offering comes two weeks after McDonald’s reported sales that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations amid weakness in international markets such as France, China, the UK and the Middle East. The company is also struggling with the fallout of E. coli infections linked to the chain’s Quarter Pounders.

McDonald’s is the latest major multinational firm to tap the Swiss franc corporate bond market, which has seen its busiest year since 2009 for non-financial corporates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s been helped by international offerings, which have made it the busiest year since 2016 for non-Swiss companies excluding banks in the market, the data show.

Earlier this week, Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. tapped the Swiss market through its Toyota Motor Finance Netherlands BV entity, raising 270 million Swiss francs. Life science company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., energy firm BP Capital Markets Plc and German automaker BMW AG have also sold Swiss franc-denominated debt this year.

The burger maker’s deal is being managed by BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA and Commerzbank, and is expected to price later today.

