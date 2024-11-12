Shell Overturns Dutch Court Order to Slash Emissions Faster

(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc won an appeal at a Dutch court overturning a historic 2021 ruling that ordered it to reduce its emissions faster than originally planned, in a significant setback to groups seeking climate justice through courts.

Shell has a duty to slash its emissions but it’s already doing so and there is no way to work out precisely what percentage reduction should apply to oil and gas companies, judges ruled in a verdict in The Hague on Tuesday.

A lower court earlier ruled that Shell must reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, in a case brought by local environmental group MilieuDefensie. Shell argued in its appeal that the ruling had no legal basis and court-mandated emissions targets would be an ineffective and counterproductive way of managing the energy transition.

The court supported this position. “It is not possible to determine what percentage Shell must adhere to,” the judges said in their verdict. “Some sectors are more difficult to make sustainable than others.”

The case can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.

In 2021, the Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce three types of carbon emissions. Scope 1, which come direct from their own operations, scope 2, which come from the energy they use, and scope 3, from their supply chain and customers. The vast majority of Shell’s emissions, around 90%, fall into the third category. The court had imposed a “significant best efforts” obligation for scopes 2 and 3.

The higher court rejected reduction enforcement for all three scopes.

“It is certainly a setback,” said Donald Pols, Milieudefensie director, said outside the court after the verdict. “It could have been a very important step but the battle has not yet been settled.”

The organization will make a decision on whether to appeal or start a new case based on the implications of the ruling, Pols said.

The case will likely take years to ultimately resolve given the avenues to appeal, chief executive officer Wael Sawan told analysts last month. The company has argued that it is down to the government to take action against climate change and not the courts.

“Our target to become a net zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of Shell’s strategy and is transforming our business,” Sawan said after the decision. “A court ruling would not reduce overall customer demand for products such as petrol and diesel for cars, or for gas to heat and power homes and businesses.”

--With assistance from William Mathis.

