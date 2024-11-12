South Africa’s Unemployment Rate Falls for First Time in a Year

The Toyota production plant in Durban, South Africa, during a plant visit on Tuesday, August 16 2022 following flood damage earlier in the year. The facility's production was brought to a standstill as the damage was being repaired. The plant produces Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Hi Ace, Corolla Quest and Corolla Cross models, along with Hino trucks. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s unemployment rate fell for the first time in a year, driven by job increases in the community and social services and construction sectors, as business confidence improves and economic growth shows signs of recovery.

The unemployment rate dropped to 32.1% in the three months through September, compared with 33.5% in the previous quarter, according to data released by Statistics South Africa in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday. The median estimate of three economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for the jobless rate to drop to 32.8%.

The number of employed people increased by 294,000 to 16.9 million in the three months through September. The expanded definition of the unemployment rate, which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job, also fell to 41.9%, from 42.6% in the June quarter.

New Government

The improvement will be welcomed by South Africa’s new coalition government, which has made reducing unemployment and faster economic growth its top priorities. It’s committed 3.4 billion rand ($188 million) to job-creation initiatives in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the National Treasury.

The increase in employment will also support the government’s efforts to stabilize debt, grow the nation’s tax base and reduce the number of people dependent on the state.

The Treasury last month estimated that over the next three years, 30.6% of the population will receive some form of social grant, excluding a stipend that was introduced for the unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The job additions were created against an improved economic background, in large part due to constant electricity supply. State-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. hasn’t implemented rolling blackouts since March, following years in which they weighed on economic activity.

