S&P/TSX composite up as Shopify shares soar, U.S. stock markets down

BNN Bloomberg's Paul Bagnell looks at how North American markets are shaping up for the trading day.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index briefly topped the 25,000-point mark Tuesday morning before pulling back but was still in the green thanks to a 25-per-cent gain in shares of Shopify Inc. after the e-commerce technology firm reported strong third-quarter revenue.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.17 points at 24,866.45 in midday trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 183.85 points at 44,109.28. The S&P 500 index was down 15.39 points at 5,985.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.45 points at 19,267.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.71 cents US compared with 71.88 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was down 22 cents at US$67.82 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.00 at US$2,608.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.