US Companies Storm Debt Markets After Risk Premiums Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- Companies of all stripes are diving into the debt market on Tuesday, taking advantage of robust demand and relatively favorable borrowing costs.

Banks including Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and BNP Paribas are among 13 firms selling investment-grade bonds Tuesday. That marks the busiest day for high-grade deals since Sept. 4, which featured 19 transactions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In the high-yield market, companies including Trans-Oil Group and Xenia Hotels launched sales.

Companies are eager to borrow now, after having been effectively blocked from selling bonds last week by the US presidential election and the Federal Reserve meeting, both of which were at risk of triggering big moves in underlying yields. Now some borrowers are looking at borrowing at a time when risk premiums are relatively low, but yields may head higher amid new US policies like tariffs that could bring inflation.

A relatively smooth election resolution and the Federal Reserve’s quarter point cut last week led to a drop in volatility, boosted the dollar and drove tight spreads, according to a note from Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Noel Hebert and Sam Geier.

The average US high-grade bond spread, the extra yield over US Treasuries that investors are offered to hold riskier debt, is around 74 basis points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the lowest level seen since 1998.

Four junk-bond deals and at least eight leveraged loan deals are also on tap on Tuesday. That’s as junk yields are around 7.12%, the lowest since early October.

“Nearly all the market’s immediate needs in terms of refinancing for 2025 have already been handled,” said Ken Monaghan, managing director of high yield at Amundi Asset Management. “The question therefore is going to be refinancing for maturities in 2026 and beyond, and what kind of new issuance we’ll see as it relates to M&A.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.