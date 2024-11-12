Vista Equity’s Fundraising Head Greg Myers Departs Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners’s head of investor development and fundraising activities has left the buyout firm in a “strategic decision” that Vista says will bring its leadership closer to its investor base.

Greg Myers, who was global head of capital and partner solutions, is being replaced by Cheryl Leahy and Stephen Seelbach as global co-heads of the arm that focuses on fundraising efforts, according to a letter to Vista’s investors reviewed by Bloomberg News. Viet Nguyen is also being made global head of strategic partnerships and initiatives, the letter shows.

“As Vista has grown to over $100 billion in assets under management in an increasingly complex market with changing investor needs, we made this strategic decision to evolve the Firm’s leadership closer to our investor base,” according to the letter from Vista founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Smith and President and Chief Operating Officer David Breach.

Having joined Vista in 2017, Myers helped build the firm’s fundraising infrastructure, which earlier this year allowed it “raise the largest fund in the history of our firm.”

“With decades of collective experience across investment banking, capital markets, principal investing and the entire capital formation ecosystem, we believe Cheryl, Stephen and Viet will enable Vista to accelerate our investor engagement initiatives to deliver deeper, more meaningful partnerships,” the letter reads.

Vista, known for its bets on enterprise software, hired Dan Parant from KKR & Co. as global head of its private wealth solutions business earlier this year as it pushes to expand further into the world of private technology investments.

