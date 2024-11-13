Coterra to Buy Permian Assets Through Deals Totaling $4 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Texas shale-oil producer Coterra Energy Inc. has reached agreements with two closely-held companies to buy assets in the Permian Basin for $3.95 billion.

Coterra will pay for the assets from Franklin Mountain Energy and Avant Natural Resources with $2.95 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock, according to a statement Wednesday.

The deals expand Coterra’s reach on the fast-growing New Mexico side of the top US shale basin. They are expected to close during the first quarter of 2025.

Avant Natural Resources is based in Denver. Franklin Mountain Energy, run by refining billionaire Paul Foster, is one of the last large closely held oil producers in the Permian.

Closely held Permian producers have become much sought after in recent years as larger operators seek to expand future well inventories as the basin moves closer to peak production, expected sometime in the early 2030s.

