French Grid Says Export Curbs to End Soon, Resume From March

(Bloomberg) -- Grid limitations that constrained France’s electricity exports are due to finish by the end of the week, but may resume from next March or April as the country’s network operator starts new maintenance.

“There are still a few ongoing maintenance works that will end in coming days, and some planned and unplanned unavailabilities that should stop this week,” Jean-Paul Roubin, executive director in charge of customers and electricity system operation at Reseau de Transport d’Electricite, said at a news conference Wednesday.

“We’re trying to maximize trans-national capacities during winter,” Roubin added. Still, baring unplanned unavailabilities, “we could have curbs again from March or April,” when maintenance works resume.

France’s fleet of nuclear plants is the backbone of Europe’s power system, often supplying cheap electricity to other nations when renewable assets aren’t generating enough. With fewer French exports, they have to fall back on more expensive gas-fired generators.

Despite the curbs, France could export a record 85 terawatt hours of power this year, cementing its position as Europe’s biggest electricity exporter, according to RTE.

“France’s low-carbon nuclear and renewable output is very competitive on the European market,” said Thomas Veyrenc, managing director in charge of finance, purchasing and risks at RTE.

Record exports would be a sharp contrast with two years ago, when numerous nuclear plant outages turned France into a net power importer for the first time since 1980.

France faces a low risk of electricity supply disruption this winter thanks a combination of subdued demand, stronger availability at nuclear power plants and high hydropower reserves, the country’s grid operator said. It’s also benefiting from increased solar and wind capacities, and high gas stockpiles.

“Our analysis leads to foresee a weak risk in terms of security of supply for the winter ahead, even in case of a cold snap,” Roubin said.

Electricity demand remains subdued in France and neighboring countries as their economies are still reeling from the energy crisis triggered by dwindling Russian gas supply in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Excluding any weather impact, French electricity demand should be little changed this year versus last, RTE said. It remains about 6% below pre-crisis levels, and may progressively pick up in coming quarters thanks to the recent drop in power prices, and the construction of new power-hungry plants and data centers, said Veyrenc

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.