Mexico Won’t Tap Market to Fix Pemex Debt, Simplifies Tax Regime

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is looking to address Petroleos Mexicanos’ nearly $100 billion debt load without having the company turn to capital markets in the short term, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities are “designing mechanisms to address Pemex’s debt commitments without going to debt markets,” Deputy Finance Minister Edgar Amador said at a press conference in Mexico City.

The government also unveiled plans to simplify the structure of taxes Pemex must pay from three different duties to just one, renamed as “derecho petrolero para el bienestar,” he added. In the coming year, Pemex will pay 30% in general taxes under the simplified proposal, President Claudia Sheinbaum said in the same press conference.

While it’s not currently the government’s approach, a Pemex debt refinancing in the future “shouldn’t be ruled out,” Sheinbaum said.

“That is part of the permanent discussions between the finance ministry and Pemex,” Sheinbaum said. “Today there is a lot of coordination between the energy secretary, Pemex, and the Comision Federal de Electricidad. They’re one team, working along with the finance ministry.”

One of the reasons why it’s important to coordinate the relationship between Pemex and the finance ministry is that the national government has access to better borrowing costs than the company does, she added.

The proposals come as Sheinbaum and her management team look to shore up the state oil driller from its $97.3 billion debt burden and increase production that has slumped to around half of its peak from twenty years ago.

Pemex relies heavily on government handouts to stay afloat. Mexico will continue financial backing for the debt-laden driller via budgetary support in the government’s 2025 draft budget, although the exact amount is still being finalized, Amador added.

Pemex is among the world’s most inefficient oil producers, pumping just 14 barrels per employee per day, worse than any of its state-owned peers in Latin America save for Petroleos de Venezuela. The company is also plagued by a bloated workforce, deadly accidents, oil spills, methane leaks, and refineries that bleed cash.

Pemex’s Chief Executive Officer Victor Rodriguez said Wednesday the company would seek to save 50 billion pesos by streamlining spending as it continues to work to reduce its debt. The company will also partner with state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad to develop clean energy projects, he said.

Sheinbaum had promised Pemex would maintain crude production at around 1.8 million barrels per day and gas production at around 5 billion cubic feet per day, while she aims to transition Mexico’s grid to 45% renewable energy by 2030.

Sheinbaum has said she envisions Pemex playing a role in Mexico’s transition to cleaner sources of energy and has promised to expand it into green technologies, including hydrogen, lithium extraction and electric-vehicle infrastructure. The company published its first sustainability plan in March after some of its creditors threatened to divest from the company if it didn’t clean up its ESG record.

