OMV Wins €230 Million Award From Gazprom on 2022 Gas Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- OMV AG said it has received an award for €230 million ($243 million) plus costs and interest from Gazprom PJSC related to gas deliveries in 2022, boosting profit and risking future procurements from Russia.

The Austrian energy company said the arbitration ruling at the International Chamber of Commerce was related to “irregular” German gas supplies leading up to Sept. 2022, according to a statement late Wednesday.

OMV said it will immediately enforce the amount by off-setting claims against invoices under Austria’s long-term gas supply contract. That may hurt contractual relations with Gazprom and potentially lead to a halt of supplies, it said.

The ruling comes as European gas markets brace for a halt in Russia supplies at the end of the year to some of its remaining customers, including Austria and Slovakia, due to a transit agreement with Ukraine expiring.

OMV said it can meet gas supply obligations via alternative sources, in case Russian deliveries under the long-term contract running through 2040 are obstructed.

Gazprom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

--With assistance from Olga Tanas.

