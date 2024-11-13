Seven & I Is Said to Consider $58 Billion Management Buyout

An illuminated signage outside a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Seven & i Holdings will release it's earnings figures on Oct. 10. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. is considering a management buyout to take itself private with funding from banks, Itochu Corp. and the founding Ito family in a transaction that could be worth ¥9 trillion ($58 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal could be presented as an option for shareholders in the event that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. becomes more aggressive with its pursuit of Seven & i and makes a tender offer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations haven’t been made public.

The operator of 7-Eleven stores hasn’t said anything publicly since Couche-Tard increased its proposed price for Seven & i to $18.19 a share last month to value the Japanese retailer at ¥7.2 trillion.

Seven & i had rebuffed an earlier, lower offer by the Canadian operator of Circle K stores and embarked on a restructuring aimed at unlocking value. A deal with Couche-Tard would be the biggest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

Under the management buyout being discussed, which would also be the largest-ever in Japan, trading house Itochu, the founding family and existing investors would contribute ¥3 trillion in cash and equity, the people said. Japan’s top megabanks — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. — would put up ¥6 trillion in financing, they said.

A representative for Seven & i wasn’t immediately available to comment. Representatives for Sumitomo Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Mizuho weren’t immediately available to comment. A spokesperson for Itochu declined to comment, saying nothing has been decided.

Itochu runs FamilyMart, a rival to 7-Eleven stores, and any deal may seek to deliver synergies between the two convenience-store chains.

Although Seven & i laid out plans that will effectively split the company, the management buyout would initially seek to acquire the entire business, one of the people said. Following a deal, the new owners would eventually implement the plan to separate the business focused on 7-Eleven, convenience stores and gasoline stations from the other, which is made up of less profitable retail operations, the person said.

(Updates with Itochu comment.)

