Thames Water Gets Key Creditor Support for Rescue Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water won crucial support from creditors to move forward with its plan to raise £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in emergency funding.

Holders of more than three-quarters of the beleagured utility’s top-ranked, Class A debt agreed to the proposal, according to a statement from the company on Wednesday. The fresh money, starting with an initial tranche of £1.5 billion, comes with an annual interest rate of 9.75%.

Surpassing the 75% threshold for one class of creditors meets the minimum requirement to implement the plan via a UK court, but its final approval will depend on a legal ruling. Thames Water is aiming for an initial hearing on Dec. 17.

The emergency funding, if approved, will merely buy the heavily indebted company time to avoid an immediate cash crunch. Alongside its efforts to raise debt, Thames is also urgently seeking a separate £3.25 billion in equity to fix chronic leaks and sewage spills, as well as cope with a growing population and climate change.

Thames Water and a coordinating committee of Class A creditors — including Elliott Investment Management and Silver Point Capital — devised the latest debt-raising proposal.

In its statement, the company said that the creditors backing the proposal also support its plan to access up to £400 million of cash reserves. Thames Water added that its working on expanding creditor consent further.

Dissenting Creditors

The plan had been criticized by a dissenting group of creditors, who said it would lock Thames into “predatory lending rates.” Even with the 75% backing, that group may still seek to frustrate the process.

Moreover some of them — including distressed debt specialists Polus Capital — have presented their own proposal for emergency funding for up to £3 billion, pitching an annual coupon of 8% instead.

A court could still sanction Thames’ preferred plan without the support of the majority of Class B creditors via a so-called cross-class cram-down procedure. But that would depend on whether the judge believes that approving the deal would be better for junior creditors than blocking it.

The emergency funding is only the first step to stabilize the situation at Thames. In the longer-term the company has to address its debt stack — which will grow to almost £18 billion if the new money gets tapped.

Without the restructuring deal, Thames is set to run out of money early next year. The utility, which supplies water and sewage services to a quarter of England, is seen as too big to fail and would likely be temporarily nationalized.

--With assistance from Jessica Shankleman.

