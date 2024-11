An anode oven at the Northvolt Ett AB plant in Skelleftea, Sweden, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Sweden's Northvolt is leading an effort to forge a regional champion that can beat rivals from Asia.

(Bloomberg) -- Battery maker Northvolt AB called a shareholder meeting for Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, as talks to raise a targeted $300 million in emergency funding reached a critical juncture.

Northvolt didn’t describe the nature of the meeting, set for the European afternoon, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. One of them characterized it as a regular meeting.

