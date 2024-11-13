Zambia Lifts Key Rate to 14% to Cool Prices, Support Kwacha

A street currency dealer counts out Zambian kwacha banknotes at a bus station in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s central bank raised its key interest rate to the highest level since 2017 to contain price pressures and prop up its bruised currency.

The monetary policy committee lifted the rate to 14% from 13.5%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters in the capital, Lusaka, on Wednesday.

“The decision to raise the policy rate is aimed at steering inflation back towards the target band and anchoring inflation expectations,” he said, adding “we took account of what was happening in the foreign exchange market.” Annual inflation has been above the central bank’s 6%-8% target since April, 2019.

The kwacha has shed almost 3% of its value since Oct. 24, fanning inflation that’s already near a three-year high of 15.7% because of a severe drought.

Price pressures have been stoked by the low supply of corn, fish and vegetables, and increased demand for fuel to make up for the shortage of electricity, Kalyalya said. Zambia gets most of its power from hydroelectricity, which has been badly hurt by low water levels.

Annual inflation is now forecast to average around 15% in 2024, but the MPC raised its outer year forecasts and projects inflation at 13.9% in 2025 compared with 12.7% reported in August.

‘Stands Ready’

“The bank stands ready to take appropriate action should inflation persist above the 6%-8% target band,” the governor said. “Decisions on the policy rate will continue to be guided by inflation outcomes, forecasts and identified risks, including those associated with financial stability.”

The rate move comes a day after the International Monetary Fund said “monetary policy must remain agile to combat inflation while preserving exchange rate flexibility.”

The dry spell has also crimped economic growth.

The IMF last month trimmed its 2024 growth projections for the southern African nation to 1.2% from 2.3%. That would be the economy’s slowest expansion in 25 years barring, the contraction in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

(Updates with more comment from seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.