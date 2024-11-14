Chicago Council Rejects Mayor’s $300 Million Property-Tax Hike

The skyline of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Chicago is delaying its $643 million bond sale that was expected to price last week amid volatility in the $4 trillion market for state and local bonds. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Thursday rejected Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to raise property taxes by $300 million that would have helped close a budget gap of nearly $1 billion for next year.

All 50 aldermen voted against the hike after protesting levying a higher property tax on residents at a time when their bills are already expected to jump with rising home valuations. The result means the mayor must find other ways to balance the budget. Some aldermen said any amount of property-tax increase is a non-starter but others are open to a smaller hike so services don’t get cut.

It’s the latest sign of friction that is contributing to delays to pass a balanced budget by Dec. 31. The second budget of Johnson’s first term has been marked by disagreements over how to make cuts that don’t erode services and where to look for more revenue. The $17.3 billion total budget plan includes the $5.6 billion corporate fund — the city’s main operating account used to pay for public safety and other services. Johnson needs to close a $982 million gap in that account.

His proposal to raise the city’s property tax levy by $300 million — breaking a campaign promise — was intended to help pay for pension costs and close next year’s budget shortfall.

Earlier this week, Johnson said his team was having “robust conversations” with city council members over how to balance the budget after media reports that he had planned to backtrack on the tax increase.

