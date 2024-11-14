EU’s Biggest Eastern Economies Struggle as German Pull Falters

(Bloomberg) -- The largest economies in eastern Europe relied on internal demand for a lifeline to stay afloat in the third quarter as Germany, their main trading partner, is struggling to avoid recession.

Romania’s economy grew 1.1% in the July-September period, data released by the statistics office showed on Thursday. That’s less than the 1.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey despite higher government spending on infrastructure and social benefits.

The quarterly gross domestic product data was unchanged, meaning the Black Sea nation’s economy barely avoided a recession. In Poland, the economy probably lost steam compared with a stronger second quarter. Data will be released later on Thursday.

“Romania has seen stronger growth than its regional peers in recent years, with economic output less affected by the shocks of Covid-19 and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Kevin Daly, a London-based economist at Goldman Sachs, said before the data was released. “We expect annual growth to come in at 1.3% this year – although we expect higher growth in the second half due to a large growth impulse from Romania’s loose fiscal stance.”

Romania’s economic growth was likely impacted by a severe drought during the summer and lower demand for its car-driven exports. Faced with one of the highest inflation rates in the European Union, the central bank held borrowing costs steady at 6.5% at its past meetings.

Policymakers need to assess the impact presidential and parliamentary elections this month and next will have on prices and the economy as potential tax increases may be needed to trim a budget deficit that will likely exceed 7% of economic output this year.

The regional picture is mixed after Hungary’s economy unexpectedly entered a recession as domestic consumption failed to make up for a deep downturn in industrial production. The 0.7% contraction in the third quarter, followed another 0.2% contraction in the previous three months, marking a new recession since early last year.

The Czech economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter as household consumption continued to recover but exports remained weak.

Poland’s economic growth is expected to have slowed to 2.9% in the three months through September, compared with 3.2% in the second quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The data comes after an unexpected slump in September retail sales, which triggered calls for quicker interest rate cuts. The policymakers downplayed the impact of the sales drop on their decisions though, with some even delaying the easing prospects due to loose fiscal policy.

Poland’s government has set next year’s fiscal budget gap at 5.5% of GDP, hoping for the economy to accelerate by 3.9%.

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska and Irina Vilcu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.