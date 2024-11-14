Mexico’s Credit Outlook Cut by Moody’s on Constitutional Overhaul

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s credit outlook was lowered to negative from stable by Moody’s Ratings, which said recent constitutional changes risk hurting Latin America’s second-biggest economy.
The ratings company affirmed Mexico’s rating at Baa2, two notches above junk, it said in a statement Thursday. Moody’s said fiscal consolidation is challenging for the country amid worsening debt affordability and a wider deficit in 2024.
“The constitutional overhaul risks eroding checks and balances of the country’s judiciary system, with potential negative impact to Mexico’s economic and fiscal strength,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.
Mexico has fallen out of investors’ favor since June, when the ruling party won congress by a landslide, opening the door for constitutional changes, including to the judiciary.
Fitch Ratings assigns Mexico BBB-, the lowest level above junk, while S&P Global Ratings has it a notch higher. Both have stable outlooks.
