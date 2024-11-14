Mexico’s Credit Outlook Cut by Moody’s on Constitutional Overhaul

A taxi cab passes in front of the Mexican flag flying at the Plaza de la Constitucion (Zocalo) in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, April 13, 2018. Mexico's peso extended losses for a third day amid profit-taking outflows as the currency failed to stay strong past 18.00 key level. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s credit outlook was lowered to negative from stable by Moody’s Ratings, which said recent constitutional changes risk hurting Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

The ratings company affirmed Mexico’s rating at Baa2, two notches above junk, it said in a statement Thursday. Moody’s said fiscal consolidation is challenging for the country amid worsening debt affordability and a wider deficit in 2024.

“The constitutional overhaul risks eroding checks and balances of the country’s judiciary system, with potential negative impact to Mexico’s economic and fiscal strength,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.

Mexico has fallen out of investors’ favor since June, when the ruling party won congress by a landslide, opening the door for constitutional changes, including to the judiciary.

Fitch Ratings assigns Mexico BBB-, the lowest level above junk, while S&P Global Ratings has it a notch higher. Both have stable outlooks.

