MLB’s Rays to Play at Training Site After Storm Wrecked Ballpark

(Bloomberg) -- The Tampa Bay Rays will be relocating to Steinbrenner Field — the spring training home of the division rival New York Yankees — for the 2025 season, after their ballpark sustained significant damage when Hurricane Milton struck the region in October.

The storm tore off large portions of Tropicana Field’s roof, leaving the structure unsafe for play. The stadium’s restoration will cost $55.72 million and it will not be finished until at least the start of the 2026 season, according to a three-week damage assessment report provided to the St. Petersburg City Council. Local officials approved a plan to repair Tropicana Field in October, though the cost will be funded by the team.

“We deeply appreciate that the Yankees have graciously allowed us to play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season,” said Rays Owner Stuart Sternberg in a statement. “The hurricane damage to Tropicana Field has forced us to take some extraordinary steps, just as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced thousands of families and businesses in our community to adapt to new circumstances as we all recover and rebuild.”

The Rays have played home games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg since the team’s inception in 1998. Steinbrenner Field, in nearby Tampa Bay, can only seat about 11,000 fans compared to nearly 43,000 at Tropicana. However, the Rays averaged roughly 16,500 fans at their home games in 2024.

After years of searching for a long-term home in the Tampa Bay area, local officials approved a new ballpark for the Rays which is expected to open in 2028.

