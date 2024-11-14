Nigeria Plans $1.7 Billion Eurobond to Help Finance 2025 Budget

Stalls spill onto railway tracks at the Oshodi market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Nigeria's economy grew 2.25% year-on-year in the third quarter amid a drop in the West African country's oil production. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria plans to issue eurobonds and Islamic sukuk bonds to help finance its 2025 budget, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun.

The debt will comprise a $1.7 billion eurobond and $500 million of sukuk, the minister said at a briefing in Abuja, the capital on Thursday. Authorities are working to submit the borrowing plan to lawmakers this year and expect approval “as soon as possible,” he said.

Africa’s largest oil producer in September raised $900 million in its first domestic sale of dollar-denominated bonds aimed at supporting this year’s budget.

The government has struggled to match public spending with revenue because of disruptions in crude oil production, low tax collections and a lack of economic diversification, burdening public finances.

