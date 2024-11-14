South Africa Partially Reopens Mozambique Border After Unrest

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa started allowing some movement at its main border with Mozambique on Thursday morning, after protests prompted a suspension the day before.

The resumption of crossings excludes cargo, said Trans African Concessions, which operates the highway connecting South Africa’s industrial heartland with the Maputo port — Mozambique’s biggest. South Africa is the world’s biggest producer of chrome — a key ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel - and about half of its production is exported via Maputo.

Mozambique has been wracked by the worst election unrest since the end of its 16-year civil war in 1992, after opposition leader Venancio Mondlane claimed victory in an Oct. 9 election that official results showed the ruling party won by a landslide.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.