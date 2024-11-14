Traders Trim Bets for December Fed Rate Cut on Powell’s Caution

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist of Carson Group and Frances Horodelski, talks about the odds of seeing more federal rate cuts.

(Bloomberg) -- Traders pared back their expectations for an interest-rate cut in December and policy-sensitive US yields jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said economic resilience gives officials room to ease more carefully.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose as much as eight basis points to 4.36% on Thursday as Powell spoke from prepared remarks in Dallas. Swaps traders lowered the chance to about 56% that the central bank reduces rates at their two-day gathering that wraps on Dec. 18 — from about 80% a day earlier.

“The risks to the path of Fed policy priced into markets today feels two sided,” said Zachary Griffiths, head of US investment grade and macro strategy at CreditSights. “Powell’s remarks shade a bit more to the hawkish side as he takes a risk management approach to the future of policy.”

Powell said the US economy wasn’t sending signals that policymakers need to be in a hurry to lower rates, though he made no comments on the possibility of a cut at the December meeting.

