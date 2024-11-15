Astorg Nears $2.5 Billion Anaqua Sale to Nordic Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Astorg Partners SAS is nearing a sale of US-based patent software company Anaqua to Nordic Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firms are putting the finishing touches on a deal that could be announced as soon as the next few days, the people said. The deal could value the software company at about $2.5 billion, they said.

Deliberations are advanced but could still be delayed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Astorg has been working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Arma Partners on the Anaqua sale, the people said.

Representatives for Jefferies, Arma Partners and Nordic Capital declined to comment, while Astorg didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Boston-based Anaqua provides intellectual property management software solutions. It has more than 800 employees with offices in nine countries including the US, UK, India, Japan and Australia. Astorg acquired the software firm from Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners for an undisclosed amount in 2019.

Founded in 1998, Astorg manages €22 billion ($23 billion) in assets, its website shows.

