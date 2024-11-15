Indonesia Intervenes as Rupiah Nears Key 16,000 Per Dollar Level

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank intervened in currency markets to support the rupiah after it weakened toward the psychological level of 16,000 per dollar.

Bank Indonesia is intervening in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forwards and the government bond market to support the rupiah, Executive Director for Monetary and Asset Securities Management Edi Susianto said in a text message Friday. The dollar supply in the market is still decent, he added.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.6% to 15,943 per dollar in early trading Friday. Bank Indonesia has said the rupiah’s fundamental level is stronger than 16,000 per dollar.

“BI continues to guard the market through triple intervention to maintain market confidence,” Susianto said.

