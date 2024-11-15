Mexico Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal That Narrows Fiscal Deficit

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said on Friday that it will narrow the fiscal deficit next year even as President Claudia Sheinbaum pledges to boost social programs and support the indebted state driller Petroleos Mexicanos.

The administration will target a budget gap equivalent to 3.9% of gross domestic product in 2025, less than an estimated 5.9% for this year, according to the proposal that Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O presented to Congress.

Mexico’s budget includes a range of infrastructure projects, with the expansion of the country’s railway system as a priority. The plan also foresees the continuity of welfare programs that characterized the government of former head of state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the minister said.

The Finance Ministry sees the Mexican economy growing 2% to 3% next year, Ramirez de la O said. That estimate is higher than that of the central bank, which in August cut its 2025 GDP forecast to 1.2%.

The government also sees public debt of 51.4% of GDP in 2025 and a tax collection of 14.6% of GDP, Ramirez de la O told lawmakers.

Before today, Ramirez de la O had said there won’t be a repeat of the 2024 deficit, which is the largest since the 1980s. This year’s expenditures rose due to infrastructure projects during Lopez Obrador’s last months in office, and don’t represent recurring spending, he had said.

Some analysts remain skeptical. There are hurdles that could lead to a deficit above 4% next year, including the lack of a fiscal consolidation plan, spending commitments to public entities and social program outlays, JPMorgan economists Gabriel Lozano and Steven Palacio wrote in a note Thursday.

“Also, it is possible that the government will favor growth over fiscal discipline to avoid a deterioration in government approvals and considering that growth forecasts have been downhill since early 2024,” Lozano and Palacio wrote.

--With assistance from Maya Averbuch.

