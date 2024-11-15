New York Is Exploring Interest in Building Out Nuclear Power

A cooling tower at the Constellation Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Scriba, New York.

(Bloomberg) -- The state of New York is asking atomic energy developers and major power users to share information about their interest in seeing new nuclear projects built across the region.

The announcement from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is the latest example of a state’s officials attempting to track down clean energy to feed growing demand for 24/7 power from big tech firms and consumers alike. Appalachian Power, a regional subsidiary of American Electric Power Co., announced Thursday that it plans to pursue a small modular reactor project, or SMR, in 2025.

New York officials are seeking information by Dec. 16 from a long list of stakeholders, including large power load users, host communities for nuclear reactors, companies that could provide critical nuclear components and research labs.

“We recognize that now is the time to position New York to fully engage this new sector that can drive significant economic development,” Doreen M. Harris, the state authority’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Friday.

