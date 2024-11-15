Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Gas Deliveries to Austria From Nov. 16

(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices jumped as Austria’s OMV AG said Russia will cut deliveries from Saturday.

Gazprom PJSC notified the company that it will cut supplies to Austria to zero, OMV said in a statement. The cut off comes after the Austrian energy company said it will stop payments to recoup a €230 million ($242 million) arbitration reward against the Russian firm.

Europe’s gas market has been particularly sensitive to disruptions since the 2022 energy crisis, with any outages liable to jolt prices. Futures have climbed in recent months on increasing risks to supply, and the Russian cutoff increases the strain just as the heating season gets under way.

OMV said on Thursday it can meet supply obligations via alternative sources even if its long-term contract is disrupted.

European gas futures rose as much as 2.7% to €47.49 a megawatt-hour.

--With assistance from Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.