US Inflation on Strong Trajectory to 2% Goal, Fed’s Collins Says

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said she sees inflation heading back to the central bank’s 2% goal even though the data may be volatile from month to month.

“I see a strong trajectory sustainably back towards 2%,” Collins told reporters Friday after concluding the first day of a conference hosted by the Boston Fed. “There may be unevenness, and there may be continued bumps along the way.”

The Boston Fed chief reiterated that she doesn’t see any new price pressures emerging and that the housing inflation pushing up core prices could take a while to dissipate.

Collins said earlier Friday that monetary policy remains restrictive and an interest rate cut was still on the table for December, but a final decision would be based on the data.

Fed policymakers meet Dec. 17-18 in Washington.

