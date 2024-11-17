Gabon Extends Presidential Term to Seven Years in Referendum

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during Gabon's referendum in Libreville, on Nov. 16, 2024. Photographer: Nao Mukadi/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Voters in Gabon have agreed to extend the term of the country’s presidents to seven years from five years in a referendum on a new constitution that’s seen as an important step toward a return to civilian rule.

It also paves way for military leader Brice Oligui Nguema to contest the country’s next presidential elections set to be held by August 2025.

The proposed bill was backed by 92% of voters, Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said in a statement on Libreville-based tv Gabon24. Voter turnout was 54%, Immongault said.

“Once adopted, the new constitution should pave the way for the electoral process to continue, leading to a return to constitutional order,” Willy Giscard Ontsia, chief of staff of the Ministry of Justice, said by phone. “Elections should take place from August 2025, however, this timetable may be modified if necessary.”

The new code replaces the post of prime minister with the position of vice-president and sets a seven-year presidential term limit with one possible renewal.

Presidential candidates should be no older than 70, and both parents should have Gabonese nationality.

Nguema, 49, ousted former President Ali Bongo in August last year, hours after Bongo was declared winner in a presidential election that would have extended his family’s 55-year long rule.

Bongo had ruled OPEC’s smallest member since 2009 after succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, in power since 1967.

