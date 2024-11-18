Bakkt Surges on FT Report of Sale Talks With Trump Media

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., more than doubled after a report said that President-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is in “advanced talks” to acquire the digital-asset marketplace launched by the parent of the New York Stock Exchange.

Trump Media is closing in on an all-share purchase, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the talks. Neither Bakkt nor TMTG immediately returned requests for comment. Bakkt’s market capitalization was $155 million on Friday.

Bakkt has been exploring a potential sale for months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., which owns some of the biggest futures markets as well as the NYSE, launched Bakkt with much fanfare in 2018. Kelly Loeffler, the founding CEO, later went on to serve as a US Senator from Georgia for one year. Bakkt risked being delisted from the NYSE earlier this year after revealing it may not be able to continue as a going concern.

Trump owns more than 50% of TMTG, which operates Truth Social, a social media site. Shares of Trump Media’s shares rose as much as 20%.

Loeffler is serving as co-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee alongside Steve Witkoff, Trump’s campaign announced earlier.

Bakkt shares rose as much as 162% to $29.70. The stock had traded at more than $1,000 in October 2021 as cryptocurrency prices approached all-time highs.

Trump has been going deeper into crypto in recent months. He recently launched his forth collection of non-fungible tokens as well as a new crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, which is being promoted as a way to democratize access to financial services.

