Delhi’s Air Pollution Soars More Than 17 Times Over Safe Levels

(Bloomberg) -- Delhi recorded air pollution more than 17 times above an acceptable level as worsening smog triggered curbs on trucking and shuttered construction sites and schools.

The city’s air quality index score touched 1743 at 12:30 p.m. local time Monday, according to IQAir, which collects global pollution data. A level below 101 is considered acceptable, and scores above 300 are regarded as hazardous.

Most trucks were restricted from entering the city, aside from those carrying essential commodities and some less polluting models, after the Commission for Air Quality Management responded to the smog late Sunday with a series of emergency measures.

Officials halted construction activities, including on highways, telecommunications and power transmission, ordered some schools to shift to online learning and encouraged public services to have half employees work from home.

Tens of millions of residents in Delhi suffer from poor air quality all year round, and cold temperatures can trap pollutants from vehicles, construction sites and industries closer to the ground. Fires lit by farmers clearing fields in neighboring states typically also exacerbate the problem.

The current spike is the result of unfavorable meteorological conditions and low wind speeds, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Sunday.

Pakistan has also faced record levels of smog over the past week and seen officials take actions, including the closure of schools.

