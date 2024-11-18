ECB Quarter-Point December Rate Cut a Done Deal, Stournaras Says

Yannis Stournaras, governor of the Bank of Greece, during a European Central Bank rates decision news conference in Athens, Greece, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The ECB left interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than a year as it gauges whether an unprecedented series of hikes will succeed in subduing inflation. Photographer: Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is almost certain to cut interest rates by a quarter point in December, according to Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras.

Asked if such a move is a done deal, the Greek central bank chief said “more or less” and that he thinks “25 basis points is an optimal reduction.”

Speaking at Bloomberg’s “Future of Greek Finance Symposium” in Athens, he also said that “there’s going to be a number of cuts” and predicted that “if inflation continues to fall, as we expect toward the end of next year,” borrowing costs “could be close to 2%.”

The ECB has cut rates three times since June and is expected to lower them again next month — the final decision of the year. What happens after that is unclear, with the reelection of Donald Trump in the US increasing the risk of a protectionist turn, which could increase inflationary volatility around the world.

Stournaras highlighted that tariffs could have a detrimental effect on Europe, potentially sparking a recession and a period of deflation in the medium term.

