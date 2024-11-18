France LNG Imports From Russia Surge to Annual Record, Data Show

(Bloomberg) -- France’s imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia have surged to a record.

The nation so far this year has received more LNG from Moscow than in any full year since supplies began in 2018, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Deliveries into the Dunkirk terminal near the Belgian border have soared in particular.

The overall increase illustrates how Europe remains an attractive destination for cargoes from Russia’s massive Yamal LNG plant in the Arctic. That’s due to long-term contracts by companies such as TotalEnergies SE, Naturgy Energy Group SA and Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

