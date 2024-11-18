MicroStrategy Buys $4.6 Billion of Bitcoin in Largest Purchase

A logo for Bitcoin cryptocurrency on a gift dispenser at the Bithumb exchange office in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. A surge in Bitcoin has paused as traders assess the remaining market impact of President-elect Donald Trumps rhetorical support for crypto.

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. bought about 51,780 Bitcoin for around $4.6 billion, the largest purchase by the crypto hedge-fund proxy since it began acquiring the digital-asset more than four years ago.

The enterprise software maker, whose corporate strategy includes buying the cryptocurrency, bought the tokens between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, according to an US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. It now holds more than $29 billion in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor decided to invest in Bitcoin in 2020 as a hedge against inflation. The firm initially used cash to make the purchases, and has shifted to using the proceeds from the issuance and sale of stock, as well as convertible debt sales to leverage its buying power.

Saylor has doubled down on the strategy this year, saying the company aims to raise $42 billion over the next three years.

--With assistance from Tom Contiliano.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.