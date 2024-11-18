Mitsotakis Urges Trade Deal With Trump to Avoid Tariff War

(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of the damage a trade war with the US would cause the European Union and said an accord is possible with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

“I do worry about tariffs because I’m a proponent of free trade, and I believe that tariffs eventually don’t create a net sort of positive impact,” Mitsotakis said at a Bloomberg event in Athens on Monday. “A trade war between the US and Europe would clearly not benefit the US or Europe.”

Trump has caused concern in European capitals with his threat to impose 60% tariffs on China and 10% to 20% on the rest of the world. During his first term, Trump hit European steel and aluminum exports with tariffs, triggering a tit-for-tat escalation with the EU, which targeted politically sensitive companies in the US with its own duties.

The EU has already prepared a list of American goods it could hit with tariffs if the new Trump administration follows through on his threat to hit the bloc with punitive trade measures, Bloomberg reported last month. New levies against the US aren’t a base case for the EU and will only be used to retaliate against a move by the White House.

“I think a deal can be made when it comes to the US,” said Mitsotakis, who is one of the few EU leaders who has worked with Trump. The Greek leader spoke with the incoming American president last week.

