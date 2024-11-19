Aluminum Resumes Gains on Export Tax Rejig and Weaker Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum resumed gains on concerns global supplies would tighten following China’s removal of an export tax rebate, while a weakening dollar also supported metals across the board.

Beijing announced an overhaul of tax relief for overseas shipments on Friday, partly to ease industrial overcapacity that’s spurred trade tensions with the US and Europe. Aluminum has been the most sensitive commodity to the change, given the importance of Chinese supply.

A dollar gauge fell for the third day in a row, making metals priced in the currency cheaper for many buyers.

Aluminum rose 0.9% to $2,630.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 12:52 p.m. in Shanghai, and is up around 5% from the close on Thursday before the tax changes. That’s helped push the premium of LME prices over those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange to the highest since May.

In other metals, copper rose 0.5% to $9,118.50 a ton on the LME, while nickel climbed 0.4% and zinc advanced 0.3%. Iron ore increased 0.7% to $100.05 on the Singapore exchange, while contracts in Dalian and steel prices in Shanghai were also up.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.