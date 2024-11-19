Angola Keeps Key Rate at 19.5% to Temper Elevated Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged for the third consecutive time over concerns about double-digit inflation.
The monetary policy committee kept the key rate at 19.5%, Governor Manuel Tiago Dias said.
“The downward trend of inflation continues, however its level remains high, requiring the maintenance of a prudent monetary policy in order not to compromise the gains achieved and medium-long term objectives.,” Dias said at a press conference in Ndalatando, east of Luanda, the capital.
Annual inflation in the net importer eased to 29.2% in October from 29.9% the previous month, as the kwanza recovered from a 25-year low against the dollar.
The kwanza’s recovery took place after the nation’s central bank sold $250 million in foreign currency to commercial lenders.
