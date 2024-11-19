Korea Zinc Boss Says Rebuilding Trust After ‘Tactical Error’

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co.’s chairman is working to regain shareholders’ trust after being forced to scrap a $1.8 billion share sale last week, a blow in the bitter proxy battle with the company’s top shareholder that he described as his “one real mistake”.

Yun B. Choi who will also stand down as chairman of the board as a result, said he is meeting with investors, as the company reinforces its board, including with the addition of a foreign director and a new independent chairman.

“We have said sorry, and we will continue to say sorry as many times as necessary,” said Choi, 49, speaking to Bloomberg TV at Korea Zinc’s Seoul headquarters.

“We were so driven by our need to fend off this hostile takeover attempt, we believed with such conviction that it was good for shareholders and employees, that we had tunnel vision.”

The world’s largest zinc smelter has been caught for months in a battle for control that has pitted the company’s two largest shareholders against each other. Succession fights are not uncommon in Korea, where family-owned conglomerates play an outsized role — but few involve large private equity players, dramatic stock moves and ultimately attract the attention of the financial watchdog.

The tussle over the future of Korea Zinc, a key non-Chinese producer of metals required for the energy transition, erupted into public view in September, when the company’s largest shareholder, Young Poong Corp., and private equity firm MBK Partners Ltd. launched an unsolicited takeover bid. They now hold just shy of 40% of the stock.

Choi, who said the approach came with “no warning”, responded by tapping private equity firm Bain Capital and launching a share buyback that would ultimately give his group more than 35% ownership.

Speaking on Tuesday, he dismissed MBKP’s concerns about the company’s governance and said the board was “robust”.

When asked about the chances of the rival side winning control, Choi said a sizeable body of shareholders who he believed would support the current management.

The two groups diverge on the fundamentals of the company’s future direction. Korea Zinc had for decades focused mainly on its non-ferrous metals refining business. But Choi, who became chairman two years ago, is betting the company’s future on green materials, investing heavily in clean power, electric vehicle batteries and recycling. The rival faction has focused on strong dividends.

Korea Zinc was founded by two friends who fled North Korea and is still held by the Chang clan, who control top investor Young Poong, and the Choi family. The families had begun in business together in 1949, eventually setting up Korea Zinc in 1974.

Choi, who studied at Amherst and Columbia, is the co-founder’s grandson.

