Manhattan Brush Fire Is Snarling Traffic as Drought Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters closed a busy exit and blocked off lanes of traffic on a major New York highway as they responded to a two-alarm brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Harlem River Drive at West 155th Street in Washington Heights around 2 pm local time, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department. Traffic maps showed the southbound exit for Frederick Douglass Boulevard has been closed to traffic, along with two of four southbound lanes.

The fire comes one day after New York officials instituted a drought warning, urging the public to conserve water as the city faces its most severe bout of dry weather since the early 2000s. More than 300 brush fires have been reported across the city since early October, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

The fire department initially reported that flames had consumed less than a quarter-acre (0.1 hectare) in upper Manhattan as of 3:30 pm local time, but in a photo shared on X by Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine the footprint appeared larger.

“Expect smoke and traffic delays in the area,” Levine wrote in a post.

More than 100 fire and emergency medical personnel had been called to the site to respond.

