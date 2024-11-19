New York’s Worst Drought in 22 Years to Persist Despite Rain This Week

(Bloomberg) -- New York City and the Northeast will finally get some measurable rain this week, but it won’t be enough to break the drought that has gripped the region for months.

About 1 to 1.5 inches (2 to 3.8 centimeters) may fall across the city starting Wednesday, with New England into Boston receiving similar amounts as a storm pushes through the Ohio Valley. The weather system is even expected to bring snow across parts of the Midwest to the Catskill Mountains.

“It’s appreciable, welcome rain but certainly not something that is going to end the drought,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

On Tuesday, New York City declared its first drought warning since 2002 and delayed work on a $2 billion repairs to the Delaware Aqueduct to bring more water into the city. Residents have been asked to limit water use.

New York, New England and the rest of the Northeast — some of the wealthiest and most densely populated areas of the US — have seen little rain for weeks. More than 96% of the landscape is abnormally dry and over 58% is in drought, the most since 2002, according to the US Drought Monitor. The parched conditions have led to wildfires that have halted trains and sparked evacuations across the region.

Red flag fire warnings were posted across Massachusetts on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. It’s unusual to see these warnings issued this late in the year, according to Hurley.

Cold air will filter into the storm as it passes through, bringing an inch or two of snow across parts of Michigan, Ohio and western Pennsylvania and as much as 12 inches in the mountains of West Virginia, Hurley said. New York’s Catskill Mountains could get about 6 inches.

