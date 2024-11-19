Snow Hits UK as Freezing Temperatures Engulf Europe This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Snow is blanketing parts of Europe as a blast of Arctic air brings the first cold snap of winter, boosting heating demand across the region.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for the UK, with the Met Office warning of potential disruptions on roads and railways in northern England and Scotland.

The snow alerts will spread to Germany, Switzerland and Italy later this week, with Meteo Suisse expecting up to 70 centimeters (28 inches) of snow at higher altitudes. Copernicus forecasts widespread snowfall across parts of France in the coming days. Some ski resorts, such as Chamonix, may get more than 1.5 meters of snow by the end of the week.

The freezing weather is set to lift heating demand, forcing some European countries to tap gas reserves, especially on days when lower wind speeds curb renewable generation. UK wind generation is set to slump below 3 gigawatts on Friday as temperatures remain low, putting pressure on the power grid.

Londoners could see lows of -3C on Wednesday according to the Met Office. Temperatures in Berlin and Paris will also dip below zero throughout the week, according to Weather Services International. In the Nordics, Oslo is forecast to remain below zero for 12 days.

Orange wind warnings also cover large parts of Germany with gusts in some places expected to reach 85 kilometers (53 miles) per hour.

North West Europe has a daily average of 14 heating degree days for the 1-5 day forecast, according to WSI, 3 above the 10-year norm.

Nordic Region has a daily average of 19 heating degree days for the 1-5 day forecast, according to WSI, 3 above the 10-year norm.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.