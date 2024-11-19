South Africans Withdraw $1.94 Billion From Pensions

Patrons doing shopping in Calton centre in Johannesburg central, South Africa, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.Photographer: leon Sadiki

(Bloomberg) -- South Africans have withdrawn 35.1 billion rand ($1.94 billion) from retirement funds since new laws came into effect three months ago giving them early access to part of their savings.

The figure is higher than the amount the National Treasury forecast savers would tap after the implementation of a so-called two-pot pension system on Sept. 1. South Africa’s central bank has said that a high-withdrawal scenario may help boost the country’s economic growth rate by as much as 0.3 percentage points this year.

A total of 2.15 million applications for withdrawals have been made to the South African Revenue Service since Sept. 1, with 1.91 million being issued, the SARS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Since its inception, SARS has observed an unprecedented and steady increase in tax directive applications, likely reflecting the economic challenges faced by households,” it said.

South African consumers have been grappling with a high cost of living exacerbated by increased electricity, fuel and food prices. Interest rates remain at levels last seen in 2009, even after the central bank eased monetary policy in September for the first time in four years.

